Iran, US face off in all fronts, says Iranian lawmaker

He said that the US Administration is currently ignoring all the international organizations emerged after the end of World War II and the aspirations of the United Nations to restore the international peace and security.

He said that Iran and Saudi Arabia have been allies both during the World War II and in the context of international organizations working together, but, the US Administration placed the two countries to stand against one another for suspicious agenda.

He added that Iran has no way but to withstand the US pressure on economic, military, international and regional spheres.

The Iranian lawmaker stressed that Iran has kept its promises stipulated in the nuclear deal but that Europe has failed to live up to its commitments.

