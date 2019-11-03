US pullout from JCPOA damaged deal: British envoy

British envoy to Iran Rob Macaire wrote on his Instagram page that the US has damaged Iran nuclear deal by pulling out of it May last year.

He mentioned that the US sanctions have had an impact on Iran, saying that his country is trying to find ways to improve the situation.

Macaire added that Iran is about to take an important decision in coming weeks, noting that the UK and other signatories to the deal want to maintain this agreement.

He went on to stress that the European parties to the deal have taken steps to help Iran benefit from the 2015 nuclear deal.

