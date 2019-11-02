Tehran Golden Adobe Global Award announces its winners

Reza Karami Mohammadi from Tehran Disaster Mitigation and Management Organization won the first award in Resiliency, Livability and Sustainable Urban Development category, introducing a system of rapid alert of earthquake.

Nicaraguan Ambassador to Iran Mario Barquero’s Nicaraguan Women Cook with the Sun and Grow Organic Vegetables project won the award in Public Participation and Urban Social-Cultural Development.

In Architecture, Urbanism, Cultural Heritage and Urban Regeneration category, the first award was given to Nasrollah Abadian, Tehran’s District 11 Mayor for his project in launching museums of war and cigarettes, and restoration of historical textures in the area.

The mastermind behind MyTehran online system Mohammad Farjud won the first award in Smart and Creative Human – Oriented Cities category.

Azadi Innovation Company Azimian also won the first award in Provision of Resources, Investment, Entrepreneurship, Employment and Urban Economy category.

In Development of Infrastructures, Public Transportation and Urban Services category, Yusef Hojjat won the first prize for launching Bidood cycling system in the Iranian capital.

Promoting Local Governance, Planning and Management category’s first award was also given to Rusian Galiakhmetov, representative of Russia’s city of Kazan for his School meal delivery system reform-Kazan delivery.

