Problems, their solutions in world cities equal: Tehran Mayor

Poverty, rising population in the suburbs, reduction of use of fossil fuels are the common experience that all cities, especially the capitals, have around the world, said Piruz Hanachi, Tehran’s Mayor at the closing ceremony of Tehran Golden Adobe Global Award on Saturday.

“Holding this award is an attempt to share experiences between cities and giving values to urban development actions to improve life in cities,” he added.

Hanachi mentioned that Tehran Golden Adobe Global Award is an opportunity to improve the city’s qualities around the world.

According to Tehran’s mayor, several international projects are such as attempts in Melbourne to reduce the city’s temperature by 4 degrees.

He expressed hope that such efforts and awards provide an opportunity to improve the life quality in Tehran and other cities in Iran and use the experiences of other cities.

