The preliminary stages of the filming begun three months ago in the United States.

Maryam Pirband is the screenwriter as well as the director of the movie.

Gohar Kheirandish, Hamid Razi, Reza Mousavi, and Nima Ja'fari are among the cast members.

The cinematic work narrates the life of an Iranian family who faces some problems in Los Angeles.

