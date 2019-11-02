Nov 2, 2019, 8:36 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83539342
0 Persons

Tags

Spox says Iran serious in securing Persian Gulf stability

Spox says Iran serious in securing Persian Gulf stability

Tehran, Nov 2, IRNA- Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday that the full text of the Initiative of Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) which had already been forwarded by Iran's President Hasan Rouhani has been sent to the members of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) as well as Iraq.

The Iranian official added that the measure indicates Iran's seriousness in preserving the stability and security of the Persian Gulf region.

Having proposed by Rouhani at the 74th United Nations General Assembly, the full text of the Initiative was sent to the above-mentioned countries, calling for its implementation, he noted.

Mousavi went on to say that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will also send a letter to United Nations Secretary-General in this regard.

7129**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 3 =