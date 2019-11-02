Over 140 sisterhood agreements with various world cities signed: Spox

Addressing the Fourth Tehran Golden Adobe Award late on Saturday, he added that today diplomacy does not focus on war and peace alone; rather it encompasses human interaction, trade, scientific and technological cooperation, removing poverty and countering global challenges, including terrorism and environment.

Unlike the past, today, a wide range of actors have entered the diplomatic arena and made use of various tools, including dialogue, compromise, and haggling, he said.

Noting that modern diplomacy has entered the international scene as complementary to traditional diplomacy, Mousavi said that given the huge challenges faced by the international community, traditional diplomacy cannot cope with the challenges on the ground.

The main player is public opinion both in the domestic and international scenes, he contended, adding that today people and public opinion play a crucial role in both society and politics.

Iran has signed over 140 sisterhood agreements over the past 40 years since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the diplomat said, noting that all the issue reveals that Iran has mainly focused on public, general and urban diplomacy and forging a relationship with the other societies complying with the Islamic Revolution's principles.

"The main aim of the Islamic Revolution is sending a message of peace, friendship, interaction and producing a discourse associated with justice and development with nondiscrimination and freedom with public rights," he said.

Urban diplomacy can serve as a mechanism for transferring the message of peace and friendship, justice-seeking and freedom-seeking of the great Iranian nation, Mousavi said.

