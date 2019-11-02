Official says Iran self-sufficient in producing renewable power plants

Speaking on the sidelines of the 19th Iran International Electricity Exhibition in Tehran, Mohammad Sadeqzade said contractors, producers and owners of technology can participate in regional market as well.

Referring to exploitation of 115 renewable power plants with the capacity of 840 MW in Iran, saying in addition to providing job opportunities for over 40,000 people directly and indirectly about 40 domestic firms are also active in various sectors like solar panels, solar structures, power inverters and wind turbine.

Referring to participation of 36 companies from 13 Asian and European countries in this exhibition, he said this should be regarded as an opportunity for finalizing renewable energies technology.

He noted that the event created a good chance for exchanging views, experiences and direct link between domestic and foreign companies.

