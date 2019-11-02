Venezuelan minister hails Iran's technical achievements as excellent

Touring Pardis Technology Park on Saturday, she added that thanks God that the opportunity has emerged for the two nations to have cooperation in the fields of science and technology in line with promoting welfare and peace for the people.

The Venezuelan president has ordered to promote cooperation in the fields of science and technology, she said.

"I wish to congratulate the Iranian nation on their high scientific, technical and technological capabilities," she said, noting that the accomplishments can be known as a reference across the world.

"I learned a lot from my visit to Iran and I think the memorandum of understanding we are to sign with Presidential Office's Scientific and Technological Department will provide a very suitable opportunity for the development of science in our country," he said.

The Venezuelan minister also expressed pleasure over her visit to Tehran which led to signing several memoranda of understanding.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish