In an address to his counterpart Abdelqader bin Saleh, he said, "I congratulate you on National Day of Algeria."

"Given the two countries' various capacities, I hope the two countries' collaboration would further improve," he said.

Rouhani also wished his counterpart good health and success as well as dignity and prosperity for the Algerian people.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish