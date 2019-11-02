Spox says Iranians' discretion, hope neutralize US maximum pressure

"Your maximum pressure is neutralized by our maximum resilience, discretion, and hope," Mousavi wrote on his Twitter account.

"We will pass this difficult stage with honor as we have done in the past four decades until you learn to speak respectfully with the Iranian nation and return to your commitments," he added.

Earlier, in reaction to the new US sanctions imposed against Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account: "Subjecting construction workers to #EconomicTerrorism only manifests maximum failure of 'maximum pressure'."

"The US can sanction every man, woman & child but Iranians will never submit to bullying," he added.

He noted, "Rather than dig itself deeper, US should abandon failed policies & return to #JCPOA."

A spokesperson for the United States Department of State Morgan Ortagus announced earlier that the US is increasing maximum pressure on the Iranian government by targeting Iran’s construction sector.

She claimed that It’s controlled by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

She also threatened anyone who sells, supplies, or transfers covered materials to Iran’s construction sector to face mandatory sanctions.

