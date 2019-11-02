Jahangiri stresses developing Iran-Uzbekistan ties

Speaking in a meeting with Uzbekistan Prime Minister Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov, Jahangiri appreciated Uzbekistan for holding the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and welcoming Iranian delegation.

He also described transit and transportation as one of the grounds for joint cooperation, saying Iran is ready to maintain cooperation with Uzbekistan in this field.

Iran is interested in supplying some of its necessary items through Uzbekistan, he said suggesting the use of national currencies and barter to increase its trade exchanges which are $300m at the moment.

Referring to the Iran-Uzbekistan joint economic cooperation commission which is supposed to be held in Tashkent within a month, Jahangiri expressed hope for discussing all issues of mutual interest and cooperation grounds and also removing all obstacles in developing trade ties.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to facilitating visa issuance as one of the prerequisites for establishing economic cooperation, saying if the visa-issuance process is facilitated, grounds will also be prepared for Iranian tourists to visit Uzbekistan historical and ancient sites.

He also emphasized developing banking relations as necessary for trade interactions, saying by taking measures like launching a direct flight between two countries we can develop trade interactions.

Meanwhile, Nigmatovich Aripov thanked the Iranian delegation for taking part in the SCO summit, saying Uzbekistan is interested in taking advantage of transportation corridors and transit paths for exporting goods to different points in the world.

Pointing to the presence of over 1000 Iranian companies and private sectors in Uzbekistan, he said Tashkent has open the doors for developing trade ties with Tehran.

He also expressed hope for both sides to achieve good agreements in the upcoming joint economic cooperation meeting.

