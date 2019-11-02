IRGC commander censures US for globally violating people's right for a safe life

The US expects the entire world to submit to its policies and recognize it as a super-power, Major General Hossein Salami said at a ceremony held in Tehran to mark 13th Aban (November 4) event.

November 4, 1979, is named in Iran as the Student Day, which marks the take-over of the US embassy in Tehran.

The US is the world's biggest exporter of weapons in practice but still keeps talking about security in the world of course just in word, Salami noted.

The United States is after the annihilation of the Earth, the IRGC commander said.

Each year, foreign correspondents from different world media gather in Tehran to cover the 13th Aban rallies.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish