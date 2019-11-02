Spox: Repeated sanctions, hooliganism not to get US anywhere

Reacting to US new sanctions on Iran's construction sector, Mouavi described such actions as a sign of US' weakness and inefficiency in diplomacy.

Unfortunately, US' diplomacy is unable to work out initiatives as well as diplomatic and logical solutions so they only rely on power and economic terrorism, he added.

He went on to say that the US' fear-mongering diplomacy against other countries and even international and multilateral mechanisms has turned out to be a global issue.

Earlier, in reaction to mentioned ant-Iran sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account: "Subjecting construction workers to #EconomicTerrorism only manifests maximum failure of 'maximum pressure'."

"The US can sanction every man, woman & child but Iranians will never submit to bullying," he added.

He noted, "Rather than dig itself deeper, US should abandon failed policies & return to #JCPOA."

A spokesperson for the United States Department of State Morgan Ortagus announced earlier that

the US is increasing maximum pressure on the Iranian government by targeting Iran’s construction sector.

She claimed that It’s controlled by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

She also threatened anyone who sells, supplies, or transfers covered materials to Iran’s construction sector to face mandatory sanctions.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish