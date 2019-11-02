KRG president congratulates selecting Sanandaj as creative city

In his congratulation message which was released in Instagram, Barzani said selecting Sulaymaniyah as the creative city in literature is an honor.

He also congratulated Sanandaj people and artists for being creative in music.

Meanwhile, Haval Abubakir, Governor of Sulaymaniyah, in a separate letter to Kurdestan Governor Bahman Moradnia offered his happiness over UNESCO choices.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi congratulated Sanandaj and Bandar Abbas for joining the UNESCO list of Creative Cities Network (UCCN), saying this is an opportunity for introducing Iranian cities to the world.

“Sanandaj (in Music), Bandar Abbas(in Crafts & Folk Arts) joined UNESCO's Network of Creative Cities after Rasht (in Food) & Isfahan (in Crafts),” Mousavi wrote on his Twitter account.

He added: “A new opportunity for Iranian cities to seize global experiences and present their possessions to the world in a more effective manner.”

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network is a project of UNESCO launched in 2004 to promote cooperation among cities that recognized creativity as a major factor in their urban development.

As of 2017, there are 180 cities from 72 countries in the network.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday named 66 urban settlements, including one Iranian city, to join its Network of Creative Cities.

Among the network's new members are Iran’s Sanandaj (music) which "commits to placing culture at the center of their development strategies and sharing their best practices."

Isfahan and Rasht are the other two Iranian cities that have joined the network for handicrafts and food, respectively.

Sanandaj is the capital of Kurdestan Province in western Iran.

Sanandaj and the entire western Iran are famous for being the cradle of music in Iran.

