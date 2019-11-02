Iranian, Turkish Universities sign MoU on scientific cooperation

Speaking to IRNA, Chancellor of Lorestan University Khosro Azizi said the MoU has been signed on joint scientific and research cooperation.

He added that such MoUs will promote international scientific diplomacy especially boosting scientific and research relations with Islamic countries' universities.

Lorestan University had taken major strides in line with reinforcing joint cooperation with other universities and especially with Islamic ones, he noted.

Referring to the scientific capacities of Lorestan University, he said the province enjoys diversity biodiversity and is capable of doing various researches on fish and aquatics.

Nevsehir Hacı Bektas Veli University, commonly referred to as Nevşehir University, is a public institute of higher education established in 2007 located in Nevşehir, Turkey.

Lorestan University with 49 active expert fields accepts students in 46 bachelor's fields, 78 master's fields, 49 PhD fields and one professional doctorate field.

