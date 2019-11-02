Iran to add one powerhouse unit to its electricity capacity every 20 days

Speaking in a press conference held on the sidelines of the 19th Iran International Electricity Exhibition in Tehran, Mohsen Tarz Talab said 81b K/W electricity has been produced in the first 6 months of the current year, adding that the thermal power plants' share was 86%.

He noted that the efficiency of the thermal power plants reached 38.1% last year and has been planned to increase to 40% within two years.

This is while, the average efficiency of world thermal power plants is 37.3.

Regarding the financing for Sirik Power Plant, Tarz Talab said Russia has promised to open its LC by the end of November.

They also vowed to solve problems with regard to the settlement of the loan and to deliver the warranty.

The total value of the contract is €1.4b and the loan supposed to be supplied by Russia is worth €1.2b.

It is worth noting that the Iran power grid was connected to Iraq on Friday night.

The two networks were linked aiming to create more stability in electricity systems of both countries and fulfilling electricity needs.

Earlier, Managing Director of Iran Grid Management Company Davoud Farrokhzad, referring to good cooperation of the Iraqi government, said grounds will be prepared for increasing Iran's electricity exports to Iraq in the near future.

He noted that the Amarah-Karkheh 400-KV line which is 73 km long has been synchronized to provide safe electricity for two countries.

Since 2004, Iran has started selling electricity to Iraq through five lines including three 400-KV lines of Mersad- Diyala, Khorramshahr-Basra, and Amarah-Karkheh, he said, adding that Sarpol Zahab- Khanaqin and Marivan- Penjwen completed them.

Farrokhzad went on to say that Iran's electricity exports to Iraq are at its highest level now.

