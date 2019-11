According to the Italian newspaper 'La Stampa', the Italian government, like its European counterparts (France and Germany), has banned Mahan flights under the US pressures.

The move takes place while Pompeo in his recent visit to Rome urged Italian officials to ban the Mahan Air carrier from accessing Italy’s airspace.

Mahan Airlines operates flights to Rome and Milan each week.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish