US once again claims Iran backing terrorism

According to Aljazeera, US Department of State in a report on Friday described resistance movement as terrorist, claiming that Iran continues funding the Lebanese Hezbollah, Hamas and Palestine Islamic Jihad.

The report also alleged that Iran has eased Al-Qaeda's dispatch of forces and transfer of money to the conflicting areas in Afghanistan and Syria.

"Iran still continues its supports to terrorism and spent some one billion dollars to its proxy forces in the region," an unfounded claim made by the US Secretary of State.

It also alleged that Iran has equipped Ansarullah Movement in Yemen with arms to target Saudi Arabia and UAE's facilities.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish