CBI chief: Iran’s economy moving in trade path in sanction era

In his message which was released in his Instagram page, Hemmati said Brian Hook: Iran’s oil exports reached 120,000 barrels per day.

He added that the US has imposed new sanctions on imports and exports in construction sector.

The US together with 6 regional states has sanctioned 25 individuals or entities.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif advised Americans to abandon failed policies, saying Iranians will never submit to bullying.

"Subjecting construction workers to #EconomicTerrorism only manifests maximum failure of 'maximum pressure'," Zarif tweeted on Friday.

"US can sanction every man, woman & child but Iranians will never submit to bullying," he added.

He noted, "Rather than dig itself deeper, US should abandon failed policies & return to #JCPOA."

Spokesperson for the United States Department of State Morgan Ortagus announced earlier that

the US is increasing maximum pressure on the Iranian government by targeting Iran’s construction sector.

She claimed that It’s controlled by the the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

She also threatened anyone who sells, supplies, or transfers covered materials to Iran’s construction sector to face mandatory sanctions.

