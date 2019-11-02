Iran, Armenia to develop electricity cooperation

Suren Papikyan said during his visit to the 19th Iran International Electricity Exhibition in Tehran, he has maintained good ties with Iranian companies in electricity field.

He added that Armenian companies welcome participating in the 20th Iran International Electricity Exhibition.

Armenia as importer of electricity, has always been after finding new ways for boosting cooperation and energy sources.

Referring to synchronization of Iran-Iraq electricity network, Papikyan said Armenia has also suitable economic relations with Iraq and the process is still developing.

Like Armenia which is a bridge for connecting Iran to Georgia and Eurasian Economic Union states, Iran is also regarded as a bridge for more relations between Armenia, Iraq and other regional countries.

