Shiraz hosting exhibition featuring 80 years of Germans' archeology

Head of Fars Documents Center and National Library Korosh Kamali-Sarvestani said on the sidelines of the exhibition that the event portrays DAI's course of activities in Shiraz, adding that the exhibition's significance lies in the fact that it presents a report on Germans' 80-year archeological undertakings in Shiraz, southwestern Iran.

Describing the exhibition as a valuable experience, he said that German archeologists have a special interest in Persepolis (Takht-e Jamshid), a World Heritage Site in Fars province.

German archeologists started activities in Qajar era and ended it in First Pahlavi era, Kamali said.

"Ancient Iran has established a bond between the Iranian and German cultures which is still in place and the exhibition is an example of this," he said.

Meanwhile, German cultural attaché in Iran described the exhibition as small but thought-provoking, saying that it indicates the two countries' close cultural relations.

