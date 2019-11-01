Iran to implement 2 power plant projects with Russians' participation

Speaking on the sidelines of the 19th Iran International Electricity Exhibition in Tehran, Arash Behbahani said the contract with Power Machines company have been signed for implementing these two projects.

He added that the project of modernization of Ramin Refinery in Ahvaz is being now implemented by ‘Iran Power Plant Repairs’ through financing.

Behbahani went on to say that the project of developing Gotvand in the framework of implementation and financing has started by ‘Power Machines’.

He noted that ‘Power Machines’ is trying to take advantage of Iran’s potentials.

“Power Machines is a global power engineering company – one of the world’s top-ten industry leaders in terms of installed-equipment volume,” according to official website of the company.

“The company’s core competency and competitive advantage extends to implementing integrated turn-key projects in the electrical power field.”

“The range of the company’s products encompasses cutting-edge, highly-efficient solutions for thermal, nuclear and hydro power plants, integrated power grids, industry and transport.”

