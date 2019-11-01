Half of Iran's exports to neighbors achieved

Speaking in a panel on reviewing potentials for developing trans-regional economic ties development, Gholam Reza Ansari said there are good markets around Iran, adding that we should not miss the opportunity of using 15 neighbors.

We are trying to use national currency in establishing trade with neighbors which reduces the need to banking transactions, he added.

He also urged the Chamber of Commerce to put on the agenda discovering new markets and establishing trade with countries that have easier access with regard to money and cargo transfer.

Ansari went on to say that production without exports means bankruptcy meaning that marketing and exports should also be encouraged in line with production.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he advised extra- territorial cultivation as an opportunity for Iran to produce, cultivate and export to other countries.

