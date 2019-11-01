US trying to create tensions in region by waging soft war

Speaking after Friday Prayers’ sermons in Qom, - Chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mojtaba Zolnouri said the US is misusing waves of dissatisfaction in Iraq and Lebanon to reach its goals.

He said Iran is aware of the fact that dirty hands of Saudis, Zionists and the remnants of Ba’ath regime in Iraq are sponsoring these accidents.

They were trying to implement their plot before Arbaeen rituals but they could not create rift between Iranian and Iraqi nations, he added.

Zolnouri went on to say that Lebanese and Iraqi people have reached political maturity and will preserve their vigilance.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to claims regarding killing of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying it does not mean that the US is after killing the ISIS terrorists.

The ISIS and Takfiris were not an underground, partisan, and secret army, but in Syria and Iraq they had large territories, camps, and garrisons in Syria and Iraq, he said.

Earlier, Spokesman of the Iranian government reacted to the news regarding the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying like killing of Osama bin Laden which did not result in uprooting terrorism, al-Baghdadi’s death will not also end Daesh ideology.

Neither the death of Bin Laden, nor that of al-Baghdadi is regarded as end of the ISIS terrorism but it is only end of one of its chapters, Ali Rabiei wrote on his Twitter account.

Death is just a symbol but it is now growing with US policies, regional petrodollars and is being appeared by Takfiri ideology, he added.

He called for uprooting these three sources in order to dry up the terrorism-nurturing quagmire.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish