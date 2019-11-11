Japanese envoy offers optimism on developing Tehran-Tokyo ties

Speaking to IRNA, Saito referred to over 1000-year long relations between two countries, saying today is the 90th anniversary of establishing Iran-Japan diplomatic ties.

He said buying Iran oil by Japan added special economic value to both countries’ relations.

The Japanese government has always rendered aid for developing Iran especially in the environmental sector, he added.

Saito noted that both states also enjoy good cultural relations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to recent visits made by Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and Ex-Foreign Minister Tarō Kōno to Iran, saying Japanese PM showed his determination for removing obstacles.

Saito went on to say that due to consular reasons Iranian workers have been removed from the list visa for working in Japan.

Many Iranian workers used to work in Japan, he said adding that their services very valuable.

He said that Japan has increased accepting foreign labor forces, expressing hope for facilitating Iranian forces’ work in Japan.

For much of the interview, the Japanese diplomat referred to the historical and cultural background of two countries saying Iranian historical, cultural and artworks entered Iran over 1000 years ago.

Japan is to showcase these works, he added.

Japanese companies are interested in participating in Iran but unfortunately due to international relations maintaining cooperation with Iranian companies has become difficult, Saito said.

He also expressed concerns over the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Owing to the fact that Japan fulfills a significant part of its energy needs through the Persian Gulf, issues in this region are important for Japan, he said.

Japan has decided not to join the US coalition but it will continue its initiative for deescalating tensions, Saito said adding that his country is now consulting with regional players namely Iran, and neighboring countries and also Europe and the US.

