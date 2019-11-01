Iran maintaining respected good neighborliness ties with Nakhchivan

Elshad Mohammadov in a meeting with Ahmad Hosseini, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on Friday noted that the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has always been a friend of the Islamic Republic of Iran and "we are grateful of Iran's assistance".

During the meeting, he also submitted a report to the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan about the city of Ordubad, its history, products and various activities.

The Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic also thanked the people and authorities of Ordubad city and expressed the hope that the development of cooperation and friendship would continue and that both neighboring countries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran would benefit from it.

After the meeting, Ahmad Hosseini visited various centers of the city of Ordubad and the construction site of the hydroelectric power plant of this city, which is under construction under the joint agreement between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The agreement on the construction of joint hydroelectric power plants of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan has been signed in 2014. The Republic of Azerbaijan has approved the construction of the Ordubad power plant on the Aras River in the parliament and has allocated the necessary funds for it.

Iran has also ratified this agreement in the Parliament in 2016.

The construction of this power plant is of great importance for the Republic of Azerbaijan and after exploitation, it will supply about 35 percent to 40 percent of the electricity needed by the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The Republic of Azerbaijan is currently undertaking measures such as the construction of a 6 km long diversion dam on the Aras River and some other infrastructures and is preparing to transfer water and build a power plant.

