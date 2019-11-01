Senior cleric cautions Iraqi, Lebanese people on enemies' conspiracies

In the second sermon of Friday Prayers in Tehran this week, Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahedi Kermani referred to the words of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei while addressing the Lebanese and Iraqi people, and stressed that the Iraqis and Lebanese people must appreciate the security.

The Iraqi people are suffering from poverty because of the poor distribution of wealth, and the state budget is distributed among groups and factions, and the people do not benefit from the budget, the high-ranking cleric highlighted.

The Tehran’s Interim Friday Prayer Leader called for the expansion of justice and livelihood solutions for the Iraqi people, adding that Iraq's high religious authority (Marja) had obliged the government to reform and take charge of the protests.

At the same time, he pointed to the exploitation of the enemies of the people's protests, adding that the enemies of Iraq have not been idle, and in some cities, especially in Basra and Amarah, violence has taken place, targeting the innocent people, killing many and injuring others.

On Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei advised well-wishers of Iraq and Lebanon to find a way-out for the current insecurity.

The biggest harm that the enemies can inflict on a country is to harm its security, what they are doing in some countries of the region is to deprive the people of security, said Ayatollah Khamenei in the ceremony of graduation and oath-taking of cadets at Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Academy on Wednesday.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that more than everyone, the US and some Western intelligence services, are stirring up disorder, with the money from some reactionary regional countries, which is the worst detriment and the most dangerous hostility to a nation.

The Supreme Leader said that their people have some righteous demands, but, they should know that their demands can be reached in the legal frameworks.

