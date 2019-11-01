Civil defense chief says Iran passed a stage of victory over enemy

Prior to Friday Prayer sermons at Tehran University, Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali said that the axes of the country's active strategy were quite successful and serious, and all Western strategists agree that "we were able to organize a kind of civil hybrid defense during this period and achieve our goals".

The first achievement is that "we were able to define an asymmetric deterrence in defense", a model of deterrence that is able to respond to asymmetric threats from the asymmetric model and to reach a balanced point, he said.

Head of Civil Defense Organization stated that around Iran and other countries, the threat has different effects, adding that inside the country, modern technologies create threats and opportunities, so while these technologies bring about opportunities, but the threat is institutionalized.

He said the Americans from 2018, tried to take measures against Iran with various components, one of which was political components such as the withdrawal of the JCPOA, the policy of maximum pressure and at the same time using Europeans to keep us in the JCPOA.

Head of Civil Defense Organization said that the enemy seeks to intensify sanctions, adding that the enemy has imposed all sanctions that could be imposed, but sanctions can fertilize and strengthen the economy and create an atmosphere of prosperity with reliance on internal capacities of the country.

Brigadier General Jalali said the threat encompasses the new technologies in political, economic, social, cultural, security, cyber and social networks that whatever the size of our weaknesses is, the enemy’s threat will be more serious.

