142 films from Iran, world at 49th Roshd Film Festival

Referring to the selection of these films from more than 2600 films, Festival's Secretary Vahid Golestan noted that the films were almost finalized about ten days ago, but are announced just now. During this time, translation, subtitles, and dubbing of foreign films were quickly done so that "we had no trouble preparing the films".

Concerning the public space of this year's films of the festival, Golestan said that despite all the hardships imposed on the country, it was our mission to hold this year's Roshd festival in full compliance with the national curriculum. The appropriateness of the films has been matched by the age requirement of the audience and the educational design, which is new in this era, with a sensitivity to the artistic and educational quality of the films.

He added that now that he sees the final choices, he thinks that the films at the festival of this year will have a good bond between students and educational film.

This year's 49th International Festival of Educational Science and Education of Roshd will be held on November 15-22 in Tehran and other cities of the province, and then from November 23 to May 7, 2020, in other provinces by the Office of Educational Research and Technology Publication of the Ministry of Education.

