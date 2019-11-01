Firoozja stands 28 among top players of world

The new monthly list of FIDE has been released, according to which Alireza Firoozja stood at the rank of 28 with 9 steps rise and Parham Maqsoudlou was ranked 51 with a dramatic rise of 29.

In the standard section Magnus Carlsen the current world champion with 2870 ratings, is at the top of the world chess players. American Fabiano Carvana with 2822 ratings and Chinese Ding Liren with 2801 ratings are placed second and third in the list of top chess players.

In the standard section of the top female chess players in the world, Sara Sadat Khadem ul-Sharie is ranked 14th with 2491 rating among top female chess players in the world.

In this segment, Hou, Yifan continues to lead with 2659. Ju Wenjun came in second with 2586 ratings and Koneru Humpy came in third with 2577 points.

Also in the team ratings, Iran with an average of 2569 is in 20th place among the top 20 teams in the world.

Iran still ranks third in Asia. At the beginning of 2015, our country was ranked 51 in the world and sixth in Asia.

The names of the top Iranian men in the standard section are as follows:

1-Alireza FirouzJa with Rating 2720

2-Parham MaQsoudloo with Rating 2684

3-Mohammadamin Tabatabai with Rating 2630

4-Poya Aidini with Rating 2570

5-Ehsan Qaemmaqami with Rating 2552

