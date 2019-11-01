US misuses international law to justify its crimes

In an interview with IRNA, Hassan Beheshtipour, referring to the IAEA's repeated endorsement of Iran's peaceful nuclear activities, added that IAEA reports on the peaceful nature of Iran's activities have prevented world public opinion from accepting Washington's anti-Iran propaganda.

He reminded the recent US’ Iranophobia propaganda about the imminent expiration of Iran's arms sanction in the framework of the JCPOA, saying that these actions mean that they have no subject for propaganda against Iran and do not know how to align the world public opinion with their measures.

Beheshtipour referred to US excuses against Iran on human rights, terrorism and other issues, stating that raising the issue of ending Iran's arms sanctions on the basis of the JCPOA is the most outrageous excuse because it is still more than a year until arms sanctions are over and Tehran, on the other hand, cannot import drugs, let alone weapons, because of banking sanctions.

He added that in a region where major events are happening every day, American attention to the issue of the termination of Iran's limitations on conventional weapons shows that they are already planning for another year.

The political expert urged the media to provide more information on UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and its clauses to clarify public opinion, adding that Americans are using Iran's legal right to have conventional weapons as a means of fueling Iranophobia.

He evaluated the US actions for rejecting parts of the JCPOA and withdrawal against international practice and went on to say that the Americans define international law by their own standards and use it as a tool to justify their policies and crimes.

Beheshtipour pointed to the US support for many countries who violate the international law, saying that if a country acts within the framework of American behavioral model and accepts Washington's domination, it can do whatever it wants, but if a country falls outside the American hegemonic system, all its actions is inappropriate, and every time it is presented under different pretexts or causes as the factor of instability, or as a supporter of terrorism or a country trying to obtain banned weapons.

