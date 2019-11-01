Noted Georgian Iranologist honored

Addressing the ceremony, Iran's Cultural Attache in Georgia Hamid Mostafavi hailed effective role of the Georgian Iranologists in forging cultural and literary relations between Iran and Georgia, saying that Professor Bartaya is among outstanding elites who played a crucial role in promoting the two countries' culture and literature.

Referring to the status of successful figures in culture and history of any country, he said that the luminaries have taken long steps in line with their countries' progress and elevation as well as promoting international cultural relations and made themselves eternal by passing on their knowledge to the next generations.

Mostafavi also named Professor Bartaya as an influential and successful Iranologist, saying that promoting Persian language and translation of Iranian classic and contemporary works into Georgian language are among his major accomplishments which helped boost cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Nomadi is teaching in Akaki Tsereteli State University in Kutaisi and is chairman of the university's Iranology Department. He also served a long time as chairman of the Iranology Department of the State University of Tbilisi.

