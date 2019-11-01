Hafez led Goethe to path of understanding among nations: German envoy

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of German Cultural Week in Shiraz, he added that over two centuries ago Johann Wolfgang von Goethe was impressed by his poems, as he developed a spiritual bond with him.

Noting that there is spiritual kinship between Hafez and Goethe, he added, "Over 200 years ago, the latter launched a new discourse with his newly-found twin and the same literary experience has brought us Iranians and Germans together today."

German Cultural Week is held to mark lapse of two centuries since Goethe's West-Östlicher Divan was written, but the event goes beyond that, as the divan symbolizes coming closer to each other and mutual understanding.

Hafez and Goethe were not poets, literati and philosophers; rather they were free-thinkers, as they did not live within the established frameworks and patterns of the time.

Wherever free-thinking prevails, there is no chance for imposed structures and this is the point where the two poets meet, he said, noting that Goethe spoke of abandoning arrogance and strictness and believed that if the nations do want to like each other, they should at least tolerate each other.

West–östlicher Divan (West–Eastern Diwan) is a collection of lyrical poems, by the German poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. It was inspired by Goethe's correspondence with Marianne von Willemer and the translation of Hafez' poems by the orientalist Joseph von Hammer.

