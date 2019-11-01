Iran's latest railway research findings presented in WCRR

According to Public Relations Department of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, Asal Farajpour presented her article during the event attended by experts from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the US.

She further noted that during the congress which is held once every three years the article 'Study of relationship between quality of rail services and passengers' satisfaction from perspective of Structural Equation Modeling (SEM)' which was well received by the audience.

The 12th World Congress on Railway Research (WCRR 2019) opened in in Tokyo on October 28 and will continue until November 1 at the venue called Tokyo International Forum.

The scientific congress provides an opportunity for the engineers and exerts on railway.

WCRR was established for the purpose of providing an overview of the world's development of railway technologies and discussing future directions to be taken by railway operators. This is the world's largest international congress on railway research, proudly unprecedented in the sense that railway researchers and engineers come together with managers and executives of railway operators in one congress.

