ICCIMA selected as vice chairman of Silk Road Chamber of Int'l Commerce

Addressing a meeting of dialogue between government and Khorasan Razavi private sector on Thursday, he added that first meeting of Silk Road chambers of commerce will be held in China in November.

He further noted that Iran's joining Union of Eurasia has paved the way for boosting its economic ties with the Middle Asian states, but necessary infrastructures should be created for seizing the opportunity.

Referring to ICCIMA's plans to set up national trade offices abroad, he said that first office special for Eurasian members is to be established in Russia.

