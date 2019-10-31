Iranian caricaturist ranks 2nd in Belgium Int'l Mobility Cartoon Contest

Davoud Houshmand, the outstanding caricaturist from Qouchan, north of Khorasan Razavi province, told IRNA the international competition focusing on buses was held in Brussels with five Iranian artists in attendance.

Of the caricatures submitted to the festival, 53 found their ways to the final, of which the Russian, Iranian and Belgian works came first, second and third respectively, he said.

The 36-year-old caricaturist has so far participated in 25 international competitions and ranked first in 2018 First China International Portrait Caricature Festival with the portrait of Albert Einstein and 2017 Spanish Caricature Contest in Madrid.

