Germany should stay impartial in wake of US sanctions: Fars governor

“We expect that restrictions imposed after the US withdrawal from the JCPOA to be reduced and that Germany would act responsibly in this regard to be able to influence the European policies,” said Enayatollah Rahimi, Governor-General of Iran’s Fars Province that is hosting German cultural week.

He mentioned that those countries that stay by each other in the hard times are held dear by either nation, adding that Germany has been one of such countries.

Rahimi expressed hope that German cultural week in Fars Province could help foster warmer cultural relations between Iranian and German nations.

German Ambassador to Iran Michael Klor-Berchtold also stressed that politics shouldn’t hinder efforts to forge better relations between two countries.

He reiterated that Iran and Germany will have better 100 years ahead as they have been friends for the last 100 years.

