Iran’s Roads and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami is supposed to inaugurate the direct flights between Mashad and Kyrgyzstan's capital of Bishkek in the next two weeks, said Razavi Khorasan Governor Ali Reza Razm Hosseini on Thursday.

Kyrgyzstan is part of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) that has allowed Iran to join its Free Trade Zone.

