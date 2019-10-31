Iran condoles with Pakistan on fatal train mishap

Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi extended the country's condolences to the families of the victims of the incident as well as Pakistani authorities and people.

More than 70 passengers have died after a train commuting between the Pakistani cities of Karachi to Rawalpindi caught fire.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the fire was caused by the explosion of a gas cylinder being used by passengers cooking breakfast.

The blaze is thought to have spread to at least three carriages.

According to officials cited in local media, many of the victims died as they tried to jump off the burning train.

Another 40 people have been injured. Officials say the death toll may still rise.

The accident happened near the town of Rahim Yar Khan in the south of Punjab province.

Many passengers were pilgrims heading to a place near Lahore for one of Pakistan's largest annual religious congregations, organized by the Tablighi Jamaat Sunni Muslim missionary movement. The train was reportedly diverted to help these religious travelers.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish