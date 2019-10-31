Iran, Pakistan to work together for regional peace: Minister

Shehryar Khan Afridi made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.

He also said that Pakistan and Iran will collectively fight the menace of drugs.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, said that Iran will always stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan.

Honardoost added that Iran values Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts for regional peace and unity amongst Muslim Ummah.

He said both countries will also work together for regional peace and development.

