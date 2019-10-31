US sanctions affect medicine for EB patients in Iran

Medicine supply and bandage are the main necessities of such patients in Iran that are hard to come by since the reimposition of US sanctions on Iran in May 2018, said Hojjatoleslam Seyed Hamid Reza Hashemi Golayegani in a press conference in Tehran on Thursday.

He added that the EB House in Iran has had correspondence with international organizations in this regard.

“For example, an A4 size bandage for EB patients costs up to 2 million tomans ($166) for each patient. It can’t be bought in the non-regulated market either. Such bandage is made by many countries but the best ones are made in Sweden,” he told the press.

It’s estimated that up to 1,200 EB patients live in Iran.

The US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and reimposed coercive economic measures against the country.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish