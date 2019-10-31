ICJ elaborates on process of dispute between Iran, US

Iran has filed a suit in the ICJ against the US re-imposition of unilateral sanctions as Washington withdrew unilaterally from the Iran Deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on May 8, 2018.

Iran through its lawsuit voiced that Washington's measure to re-impose sanctions against Tehran is against the US international commitments based on a 1955 treaty between Iran and the US which entered into force in 1957.

Article 74, paragraph 4, of the Rules of Court, draws "the attention of both Parties to the need to act in such a way as to enable any Order the Court will make on the request for provisional measures to have its appropriate effects".

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish