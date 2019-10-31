ICJ's order to temporary stop confirms illegitimacy of US anti-Iran sanctions

Addressing the UN General Assembly meeting in New York on Wednesday evening, Director General for International Legal Affairs at Iran's Foreign Ministry Abbas Bagherpour said that following the sanctions is against the international regulations.

Speaking about the ICJ's duties, Bagherpour said the Court plays an important role in ensuring stability in international cooperation and creating conditions to respect international commitments.

Bagherpour further censured those who try to weaken multilateralism.

Iran has filed a suit in the ICJ against the US re-imposition of unilateral sanctions as Washington withdrew unilaterally from the Iran Deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on May 8, 2018.

