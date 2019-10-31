Oct 31, 2019, 10:14 AM
Turkey Consulate General marks 96th Republic Day in northwest Iran

Orumiyeh, Oct 31, IRNA – Governor-General of the northwestern Iranian province of West Azarbaijan attended a ceremony held here in Turkey's Consulate General on the 96th anniversary of Republic Day (October 29).

Addressing the ceremony held in the Iranian province on Wednesday evening, Mohammad-Mehdi Shahriari described Tehran-Ankara cultural and religious ties as inseparable.  

Cordial ties between Iran and Turkey can pave the way for bringing about sustainable peace and security to the world, Shahriari added.

Orumiyeh, in West Azarbaijan province, is ready to develop cooperation with eastern cities of Turkey, the governor-general said.

Turkey is Iran's northwestern neighbor.

For his part, Turkish Consul General in Orumiyeh Osman Pesmen talked of bilateral relations between the two countries, stressing that ill-wishers cannot affect Turkey-Iran growing cooperation.

