Death toll from Pakistan train accident rises to 62

Three bogies of Rawalpindi-bound Tezgam Express engulfed in fire due to a cylinder explosion near Rahim Yar Khan city on Thursday morning.

Talking to media persons after visiting the site of the incident, District Police Officer, Rahim Yar Khan Ameer Taimoor said that relief and rescue operation is in progress.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals while the fire has been extinguished.

Women and children are also amongst the victims, none of whom have been identified yet.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the fire incident occurred when some of the passengers were cooking breakfast and suddenly gas cylinder exploded.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Tezgam Express fire incident.

The Prime Minister condoled with the bereaved families. He directed the authorities concerned to provide prompt and best possible medical treatment to those injured in the incident.

Pakistan Army soldiers reached the scene of the incident and were helping with the rescue operation, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Pakistan Army soldiers are working with the civil administration to help with the operation. An army aviation helicopter has reached the scene of the incident,” the statement added.

The military’s media wing added, the helicopter was transporting the injured to the hospital.

