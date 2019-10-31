Oct 31, 2019, 9:14 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 31

Tehran, Oct 31, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Thursday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Leader blames West for chaos in Iraq and Lebanon

- Tehran, Moscow condemn US presence in Syria

- Hariri resigns as Lebanon crisis turns violent  

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran's Leader: US, West spy services inciting unrest in regional countries

- Ankara-Tehran alliance key to regional peace

- Lebanese Army opens major roads after PM quit

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- US, reactionary regimes behind regional turmoil

- Iranian freestylers win two medals at U-23 Senior World C'ships

- UAE withdraws troops from Aden

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Leader advises Lebanese, Iraqis to prioritize security

- Iran, Russia, Turkey reaffirm commitment to Syria's integrity

- Tehran calls Lebanon to preserve unity

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Central Bank further tightens anti-money laundering rules

- Tehran stocks in recovery mode

- SCI: Rich-poor inflation gap narrows slightly

