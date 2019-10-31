Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 31

** IRAN NEWS
- Leader blames West for chaos in Iraq and Lebanon
- Tehran, Moscow condemn US presence in Syria
- Hariri resigns as Lebanon crisis turns violent
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran's Leader: US, West spy services inciting unrest in regional countries
- Ankara-Tehran alliance key to regional peace
- Lebanese Army opens major roads after PM quit
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- US, reactionary regimes behind regional turmoil
- Iranian freestylers win two medals at U-23 Senior World C'ships
- UAE withdraws troops from Aden
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Leader advises Lebanese, Iraqis to prioritize security
- Iran, Russia, Turkey reaffirm commitment to Syria's integrity
- Tehran calls Lebanon to preserve unity
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Central Bank further tightens anti-money laundering rules
- Tehran stocks in recovery mode
- SCI: Rich-poor inflation gap narrows slightly
