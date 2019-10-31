11 killed as train catches fire in Pakistan

Three bogies of Rawalpindi-bound Tezgam Express engulfed in fire due to a cylinder explosion near Rahim Yar Khan city on Thursday morning.

According to reports, the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

A Pakistan Railways official confirmed that the fire was caused by the explosion in a gas cylinder

Reports say the passengers were cooking breakfast when the gas cylinder exploded.

"The death of 10 passengers is confirmed, but there are fears the toll can go up," Baqir Husain, the head of the district rescue service, told local media.

He added that some of the dead were killed when they jumped from the moving train to escape the flames.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Tezgam Express fire incident.

The Prime Minister condoled with the bereaved families. He directed the authorities concerned to provide prompt and best possible medical treatment to those injured in the incident.

