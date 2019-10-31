Iran underlines IAEA's independence, impartiality during tenure of new chief

Asked about Iran's stance on the appointment of the new director-general of IAEA, he said that Iran has always stressed the independence and impartiality of the entity, as it expects the approach to be preserved under any situation.

Iran's policy and stance have always been based on the principles, he said, noting that observing the same by the IAEA will receive positive and interactive approach from Tehran, he said.

Since the IAEA is tasked with monitoring and verifying Iran's JCPOA commitments, the new director-general should like its predecessor to fulfill its role in preserving JCPOA properly, Gharibabadi said.

Argentina’s Rafael Grossi was elected by the Board of Governors on Tuesday to lead the IAEA after Japan’s Yukiya Amano died in July.

