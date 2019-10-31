ICCIMA to set up five nat'l trade offices across world

Addressing the meeting of Mashad Chamber of Commerce Trade Commission attended by Tajikistan ambassador, he added that the first office is to be established in Russia.

Describing boosting trade and economic relations with neighboring states as one of Iran's basic strategies, Shafei said, "On this path, we should move towards barter trade relations."

"Given the successful experience of institutes such as Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in boosting the countries' trade, we proposed the establishment of national trade offices to be able to promote the market for the Iranian goods," he said.

In the wake of Iran's joining to Union of Eurasian States, the first trade office will be set up in Russia, Shafei said.

